How a glass of mulled wine could help you stay healthy this winter
- The UK is experiencing a cold snap and a potentially severe flu season, prompting doctors to recommend flu vaccinations and focus on immune-boosting strategies.
- Vitamin D supplementation is advised from October to March due to reduced sunlight, supporting immune function, bone health, and mood during the darker months.
- Vitamins C and A are important for immune system defence, with experts emphasising that these should primarily be obtained through a varied diet rather than high-dose supplements.
- Good gut health, supported by fermented foods or specific supplements, is crucial for overall immunity and mood, alongside magnesium for energy, muscle function, and stress management.
- Moderate consumption of mulled wine may offer some health benefits due to antioxidants and spices, but excessive alcohol intake can weaken the immune system.