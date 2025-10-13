Trend of betting on WNBA players’ menstrual cycles called ‘demeaning’ by fans
- A trend has emerged among sports bettors attempting to forecast WNBA players' performances by tracking their menstrual cycles, based on the assumption that players perform worse during their periods.
- An Instagram tipster named FadeMeBets, with 29,000 followers, advises betting 'under' on players based on their alleged ovulation cycles, referring to this tactic as 'blood money'.
- FadeMeBets claims 11 out of 16 correct predictions but admits his methodology is not science-based, instead relying on tracking players' historical statistics over assumed menstrual cycles without direct player input.
- WNBA fans and social media users have widely condemned the practice, labelling it 'gross' and 'demeaning', questioning the ethics and accuracy of such personal tracking.
- A sports medicine physician, Amy West, refuted the methodology, highlighting the significant variability in individual menstrual cycles, making external prediction 'silly'.