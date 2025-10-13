Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trend of betting on WNBA players’ menstrual cycles called ‘demeaning’ by fans

Caitlin Clark sees new Indiana Fever jersey for first time after WNBA draft
  • A trend has emerged among sports bettors attempting to forecast WNBA players' performances by tracking their menstrual cycles, based on the assumption that players perform worse during their periods.
  • An Instagram tipster named FadeMeBets, with 29,000 followers, advises betting 'under' on players based on their alleged ovulation cycles, referring to this tactic as 'blood money'.
  • FadeMeBets claims 11 out of 16 correct predictions but admits his methodology is not science-based, instead relying on tracking players' historical statistics over assumed menstrual cycles without direct player input.
  • WNBA fans and social media users have widely condemned the practice, labelling it 'gross' and 'demeaning', questioning the ethics and accuracy of such personal tracking.
  • A sports medicine physician, Amy West, refuted the methodology, highlighting the significant variability in individual menstrual cycles, making external prediction 'silly'.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in