Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Dictionary.com names ‘67’ its 2025 Word of the Year

Why kids are using the slang term '67' and teachers are banning it from the classroom
  • Dictionary.com has named “67” as its 2025 Word of the Year, reflecting how language evolves and connects people.
  • The term originated from rapper Skrilla's December 2024 song 'Doot Doot (6 7)', initially referencing a 6'7” basketball player.
  • It gained popularity through viral videos and memes, particularly featuring NBA player LaMelo Ball.
  • “67” has evolved into a nonsensical expression primarily used by Generation Alpha, often accompanied by a call-and-answer response and a “juggling” hand gesture.
  • The phrase has become a classroom distraction, leading some teachers to impose consequences such as essay writing for students who use it.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in