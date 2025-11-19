The road in America that just landed on ‘world’s coolest streets’ list
- Orchard Street in New York City's Lower East Side has been named the ninth coolest street in the world in Time Out's 2025 ranking.
- The eight-block stretch has undergone a significant transformation, evolving from a crime-ridden area into a vibrant hub of shops, dining, and cultural attractions.
- Time Out highlights its diverse offerings, including thrift stores, art galleries, and new additions like P&T Knitwear and Autophoto.
- Recommended spots include Scarr’s Pizza for food, Bar Contra for cocktails, and the Tenement Museum to explore the area's immigrant history.
- The top spot on Time Out's list was awarded to Rua do Senado in Rio de Janeiro, recognized for its historic charm and lively atmosphere.