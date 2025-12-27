Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Rotten fruit and used pyjamas among Brits’ worst Christmas gifts

How much are people really spending on Christmas gifts this year?
  • A survey by consumer group Which? found that 21 per cent of people received an unwanted or unsuitable Christmas present in 2024.
  • Among the most disappointing gifts reported were used pyjamas, rotten fruit, and a Tottenham Hotspur book given to a Chelsea fan.
  • When faced with unwanted gifts, 33 per cent of recipients kept and used them, while 34 per cent disposed of them, often by re-gifting, donating to charity, or selling online.
  • Only a small fraction of people returned gifts directly to the giver (1 per cent) or threw them away (2 per cent).
  • Which? advises consumers to obtain gift receipts to facilitate returns, noting that retailers often extend their return policies during the festive period, though proof of purchase is typically required.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in