Why this mobile and internet provider received the most complaints

Martin Lewis shares best time to get cheapest broadband and mobile deals
  • EE was named Britain's most complained-about provider for broadband, landline, and pay-TV services by Ofcom between April and June.
  • This marks the first time since late 2023 that a single provider has been the worst performer across three distinct services.
  • Overall, Ofcom reported a decline in complaint numbers across the industry, reaching their lowest or joint-lowest levels on record.
  • Customers primarily complained about EE's faults, service quality, connection issues, and how grievances were handled.
  • In contrast, Plusnet, Utility Warehouse, and TalkTalk were among the least complained-about in their respective categories, and EE's mobile division performed strongly.
