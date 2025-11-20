If you have this password then you should change it immediately
- A new study indicates that Gen Z demonstrates poorer password habits than older generations, often opting for simple combinations such as '12345', 'password' and ‘skibidi’.
- The research challenges the perception that “digital natives” possess an innate understanding of cybersecurity, highlighting a lack of significant improvement in password hygiene across age groups.
- Gen Z also experiences higher “password fatigue”, with 72 per cent admitting to reusing credentials across multiple platforms, in contrast to 42 per cent of Baby Boomers.
- Despite their password practices, Gen Z is more likely to utilise advanced security measures, including passkeys, biometrics, and two-factor authentication.
- Tech companies, such as Google, are advocating for a shift away from traditional passwords towards more secure and convenient modern authentication methods, which older generations are less likely to adopt as primary sign-in methods.