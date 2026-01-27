Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The exercise more effective than running for mobility

Video Player Placeholder
What Is Yoga-Yoga For Beginners Yoga With AJ
  • Maintaining mobility is crucial for quality of life and preventing falls, especially for older adults, with about one in four experiencing a fall annually.
  • While running is a popular fitness activity offering heart, brain, and mood benefits, it can stiffen muscles, stress joints, and increase the risk of injury, hindering flexibility.
  • Yoga is highlighted as a superior exercise for improving flexibility and mobility, with research indicating that two sessions a week can enhance athletic performance within months.
  • Static stretches, commonly found in yoga, are particularly effective for deeply improving flexibility by lengthening muscles and reducing stiffness.
  • To improve flexibility, experts recommend regular exercise, such as yoga, stretching, or tai chi, for 20-30 minutes several times a week, holding each stretch for at least 30 seconds, while acknowledging individual differences in mobility.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in