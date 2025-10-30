Millions of subscribers could lose access to popular shows and channels
- Disney networks, including ABC and ESPN, are at risk of being pulled from YouTube TV if a new distribution agreement is not reached by Thursday midnight.
- The dispute revolves around financial terms, with Disney accusing Google of exploiting its position and YouTube alleging Disney is proposing costly terms to benefit its own streaming services.
- If a deal is not secured, YouTube TV's approximately 10 million subscribers will lose access to major sports, news, and entertainment programming.
- Disney is running public messages on YouTube TV warning subscribers of the potential blackout, while YouTube claims Disney's demands would raise prices and limit customer options.
- This is one of several carriage disputes for YouTube TV this year, with a previous disagreement with TelevisaUnivision remaining unresolved, prompting comments from Donald Trump.