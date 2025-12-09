This popular supplement could shorten the duration of your cold
- Taking zinc supplements may help to shorten the duration of common cold symptoms, according to experts.
- Multiple studies indicate that daily zinc intake could reduce the length of cold symptoms by two to three days, though it does not prevent illness.
- Zinc works by supporting the immune system, helping to create cells that fight the germs responsible for the common cold.
- While natural sources like oysters and pumpkin seeds provide zinc, supplements are available; however, adults should not exceed 40 milligrams daily due to potential side effects such as loss of smell, nausea, or dizziness.
- Doctors recommend taking zinc lozenges at the first sign of a cold, ideally with protein-rich foods or vitamin C for better absorption, while avoiding dairy or high-fibre meals.