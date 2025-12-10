Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Experts warn 2025 set to be one of the hottest years on record

Cocoa farm in the Amazon suffering devastating climate impacts
  • This year is projected to be the world's second or third-warmest on record, potentially surpassed only by 2024, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).
  • The C3S data indicates that 2025 will likely conclude the first three-year period where the average global temperature exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
  • This follows the Cop30 climate summit, where governments failed to agree on substantial new measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, partly due to strained geopolitics.
  • Record-high ocean temperatures contributed to extreme weather events globally, including the deadliest climate disaster in South and Southeast Asia and severe wildfires in Spain.
  • The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) also confirmed that 2023, 2024, and 2025 represent the warmest three-year period ever recorded, with the last decade being the warmest on record.
