Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What can we look forward to in 2026?

Things to be excited for in 2026
  • 2026 is anticipated to be a significant year, following a turbulent 2025, with numerous events across culture, sport, and history.
  • Major sporting events are expected, including the World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the United States.
  • In the realm of culture, Ariana Grande is set to perform a ten-night residency at London's O2 Arena.
  • The Marvel Cinematic Universe will see a new chapter with the release of Avengers: Doomsday.
  • The Independent has highlighted these and other highly anticipated moments for the year in its roundup.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in