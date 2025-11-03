Grim reality of cartel violence casting shadow over World Cup excitement
- Jalisco, Mexico, is preparing to host four 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, creating a stark contrast with the state's severe crisis of disappearances and the presence of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
- Authorities are implementing extensive security measures for the tournament, including police, bomb-sniffing dogs, metal detectors, drone jammers and plans for 3,000 new surveillance cameras.
- Jalisco leads Mexico in disappearances, with approximately 1,000 reported this year, a 30% increase, while volunteer groups continue to search for missing loved ones.
- Officials are downplaying security concerns, highlighting the estimated $1 billion in revenues and 7,000 jobs the World Cup is expected to generate, and suggesting a tacit truce with criminal organisations.
- However, activists view the World Cup hype as 'whitewashing' the state's violence, and security experts warn that the cartel will likely exploit the event for increased criminal activity.