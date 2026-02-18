Millions of stray dogs could be culled in Morocco – here’s why
- Morocco is facing criticism over allegations it plans to kill millions of stray dogs to "clean" its streets ahead of co-hosting the 2030 World Cup.
- Animal rights groups claim over three million stray dogs are at risk, with reports suggesting executions by shooting and poisoning are already occurring.
- Oscar-nominated actor Mark Ruffalo condemned the alleged culling as a "moral failure," advocating for humane solutions.
- The Moroccan embassy in London has denied the claims, stating there is no culling and reiterating the country's commitment to humane animal management.
- FIFA is reportedly working with the International Animal Welfare and Protection Coalition (IAWPC) to submit animal welfare recommendations to Moroccan authorities.
