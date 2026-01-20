Fresh calls to invoke 25th Amendment after Trump’s letter to Norway
- A leading doctor who treated the late Vice President Dick Cheney has called for an investigation into Donald Trump's mental fitness.
- Dr. Jonathan Reiner’s call was prompted by an "extraordinary letter" from Trump to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, in which he warned he "no longer feels an obligation to think purely of peace" after being overlooked for the Nobel Peace Prize.
- Dr. Reiner suggested the letter, which Trump reportedly directed to be distributed to other European countries, should trigger a bipartisan congressional inquiry into presidential fitness.
- Several Democratic politicians, including Rep. Yassamin Ansari, Sen. Ed Markey, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, have called for the invocation of the 25th Amendment following Trump’s latest threats to take over Greenland.
- Invoking the 25th Amendment would require Vice President JD Vance and a majority of Trump’s Cabinet to declare that the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.