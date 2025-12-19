Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Boys aged 7 and 9 injured in serious crash days before Christmas

Sergeant Dave Cotterill, of the Roads Policing Team, appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward
Sergeant Dave Cotterill, of the Roads Policing Team, appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward (PA Archive)
  • Two children, aged seven and nine, a woman in her 30s, were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a car crash in Dorset; a man in his 30s is also in hospital.
  • The collision, involving a Range Rover and a blue Renault Clio, occurred on Thursday at 9.13pm on the A30 between Castle Town Way and Oborne Road near Sherborne.
  • A man in his 40s from Yeovil was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and taken to hospital for treatment, though his injuries are not thought to be serious.
  • Dorset Police are conducting a full investigation into the incident and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to assist their enquiries.
  • The A30 was closed until 10am on Friday to allow emergency services to respond and for a thorough examination of the collision scene.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in