Zoo rings in New Year with first-ever aardvark calf
- The Nashville Zoo has announced the birth of its first-ever aardvark calf, which was born on New Year's Day.
- Weighing approximately four pounds, the calf is the offspring of the zoo's aardvarks, Winsol and Karanga.
- Both the mother, Karanga, and the baby are reported to be doing well and are under close monitoring by the animal care team.
- This birth is significant as it is the first aardvark born in an American Zoological Association (AZA)-accredited zoo since 2024, bringing the total to 34.
- The calf's parents are ambassador animals, allowing researchers to study aardvark breeding behaviours, and the calf will potentially move to another facility for breeding in the future.