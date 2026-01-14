Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zoo rings in New Year with first-ever aardvark calf

An aardvark calf and its mother, named Karanga, at the Nashville Zoo
An aardvark calf and its mother, named Karanga, at the Nashville Zoo (Nashville Zoo)
  • The Nashville Zoo has announced the birth of its first-ever aardvark calf, which was born on New Year's Day.
  • Weighing approximately four pounds, the calf is the offspring of the zoo's aardvarks, Winsol and Karanga.
  • Both the mother, Karanga, and the baby are reported to be doing well and are under close monitoring by the animal care team.
  • This birth is significant as it is the first aardvark born in an American Zoological Association (AZA)-accredited zoo since 2024, bringing the total to 34.
  • The calf's parents are ambassador animals, allowing researchers to study aardvark breeding behaviours, and the calf will potentially move to another facility for breeding in the future.
