Family pays tribute to ‘cheeky chappie’ killed in Boxing Day tractor crash

Aaron Anderson, from Consett, sustained life-threatening injuries when a John Deere Gator overturned at a farm near Burnopfield, County Durham, on December 21.
Aaron Anderson, from Consett, sustained life-threatening injuries when a John Deere Gator overturned at a farm near Burnopfield, County Durham, on December 21. (Family Handout)
  • Aaron Anderson, a 14-year-old boy from Consett, died on Boxing Day after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a tractor collision.
  • The incident occurred on December 21 when a John Deere Gator overturned at a farm near Burnopfield, County Durham.
  • His family remembered him as a "cheeky chappie who was always smiling" and highlighted his passion for farming and fixing trucks.
  • Another 13-year-old boy was seriously injured in the same incident but is now recovering at home after hospital treatment.
  • Durham Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the collision, which saw officers' vehicle tyres vandalised at the scene.
