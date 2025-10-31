Animals in closed zoo finally receive treatment after years of neglect
- An international animal welfare organisation, Four Paws, is rescuing 62 big cats and two brown bears from a now-closed zoo in Argentina.
- The animals, including lions and tigers, have suffered years of severe neglect, living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions without proper veterinary care.
- Lujan Zoo, which closed in 2020 due to safety concerns, previously allowed visitors to interact directly with big cats, but many animals died after its closure.
- Veterinarians are currently assessing and treating the animals for various ailments, including infections, injuries and dental issues, before their transfer to sanctuaries abroad.
- This rescue operation, one of the largest of its kind for Four Paws, follows an agreement with Argentine authorities to end the sale and private ownership of exotic felines.