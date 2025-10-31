Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Animals in closed zoo finally receive treatment after years of neglect

Members of a global animal welfare organization treat a tiger at the former Lujan Zoo, which closed in 2020, in Lujan, Argentina
Members of a global animal welfare organization treat a tiger at the former Lujan Zoo, which closed in 2020, in Lujan, Argentina (Associated Press)
  • An international animal welfare organisation, Four Paws, is rescuing 62 big cats and two brown bears from a now-closed zoo in Argentina.
  • The animals, including lions and tigers, have suffered years of severe neglect, living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions without proper veterinary care.
  • Lujan Zoo, which closed in 2020 due to safety concerns, previously allowed visitors to interact directly with big cats, but many animals died after its closure.
  • Veterinarians are currently assessing and treating the animals for various ailments, including infections, injuries and dental issues, before their transfer to sanctuaries abroad.
  • This rescue operation, one of the largest of its kind for Four Paws, follows an agreement with Argentine authorities to end the sale and private ownership of exotic felines.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in