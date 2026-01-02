Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Woman could face life in prison after taking abortion meds ordered online

Nigel Farage brands Britain's abortion laws 'ludicrous'
  • Melinda Spencer, 35, is facing criminal charges in Kentucky after allegedly using medication to abort a "developed male infant" at her home.
  • Clinic staff reported Spencer to the Kentucky State Police after she disclosed to them that she had aborted her pregnancy at her residence.
  • Police allege Spencer buried the unborn fetus in a shallow grave on her property, which investigators subsequently discovered.
  • Spencer has been charged with first-degree fetal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.
  • Under Kentucky law, first-degree fetal homicide is a capital offence, meaning Spencer could face the death penalty or life imprisonment if found guilty.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in