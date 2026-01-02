Woman could face life in prison after taking abortion meds ordered online
- Melinda Spencer, 35, is facing criminal charges in Kentucky after allegedly using medication to abort a "developed male infant" at her home.
- Clinic staff reported Spencer to the Kentucky State Police after she disclosed to them that she had aborted her pregnancy at her residence.
- Police allege Spencer buried the unborn fetus in a shallow grave on her property, which investigators subsequently discovered.
- Spencer has been charged with first-degree fetal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.
- Under Kentucky law, first-degree fetal homicide is a capital offence, meaning Spencer could face the death penalty or life imprisonment if found guilty.