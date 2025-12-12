Study reveals huge number of arrested people may have ADHD
- A study by the University of Cambridge suggests that half of all people arrested in London may have undiagnosed attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
- Researchers screened people detained at six London Metropolitan Police custody centres, finding 50 per cent scored highly enough for further ADHD assessment and five per cent for undiagnosed autism.
- The study showed that neurodivergent individuals, particularly those with ADHD and autism, are overrepresented within prison populations.
- Findings indicated that 60 per cent of those arrested for drug offences had an existing ADHD diagnosis or positive screening.
- Experts believe early identification of ADHD can help police interpret behaviours, ensure appropriate support, and potentially divert vulnerable people from the criminal justice system.