New study challenges what we know about ADHD medication

15M Americans diagnosed with ADHD: CDC
  • New research from Washington University School of Medicine suggests that ADHD stimulant medications, such as Adderall and Ritalin, do not work as previously understood.
  • Instead of directly improving attention, the drugs primarily affect the brain's reward and wakefulness centres, making individuals more alert and finding tasks more rewarding.
  • This increased alertness and interest lead to improved attention as a secondary effect, rather than a direct enhancement of attention systems.
  • The study, which analysed brain imaging data from nearly 6,000 children, also found that the medications mimicked the effects of good sleep and improved academic and cognitive performance.
  • Researchers highlight the need for further investigation into the long-term effects of these drugs on brain function and their potential connection to sleep disorders, which are prevalent in ADHD.
