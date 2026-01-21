Childhood ADHD traits linked to poorer physical health later in life
- A study led by University College London (UCL) and the University of Liverpool indicates that childhood ADHD traits may increase the risk of developing physical health problems later in life.
- The research, published in JAMA Network Open, found that individuals with high ADHD traits at age 10 were 14 per cent more likely to report two or more physical health conditions, such as migraines, cancer, or diabetes, by age 46.
- Specifically, 42 per cent of those with high ADHD traits in childhood had two or more health problems in midlife, compared to 37 per cent of those without high ADHD traits.
- Researchers suggest that these poorer health outcomes are partly explained by increased mental health problems, higher BMI, and higher smoking rates among people with ADHD.
- Experts highlight the importance of providing timely diagnosis and appropriate support for individuals with ADHD to help improve their physical and mental health outcomes.