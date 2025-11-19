Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What you need to know about adjustable-rate mortgages

It is important to know the facts about an adjustable-rate mortgage if you are considering one
It is important to know the facts about an adjustable-rate mortgage if you are considering one (Getty Images)
  • Adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) feature interest rates that can fluctuate over time, unlike fixed-rate mortgages which maintain a constant rate.
  • Initially, ARMs often offer lower interest rates than 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, making them attractive to some homebuyers.
  • The interest rate on an ARM is tied to a broader index, meaning monthly payments can increase or decrease after the initial fixed-rate period ends.
  • Experts advise potential borrowers to consider how long they intend to stay in the property and their comfort with payment uncertainty before opting for an ARM.
  • While ARMs may suit those planning to move before the introductory rate expires, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warns against assuming future refinancing or property sale will be feasible.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in