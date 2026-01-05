Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Uvalde school shooting trial begins

Adrian Gonzales, a former police officer for schools in Uvalde, Texas, is accused of failing to protect children
  • Adrian Gonzales, a former Uvalde schools officer, is due to stand trial on 29 counts of child abandonment or endangerment following the 2022 school shooting.
  • Prosecutors allege Gonzales failed to confront the gunman or protect students, despite being among the first officers to respond to the attack that killed 19 students and two teachers.
  • This marks a rare criminal prosecution of a police officer for allegedly failing to act to prevent a crime and protect lives, with legal experts noting the difficulty in securing such convictions.
  • Gonzales's attorney maintains his client's innocence, stating he was focused on evacuating children from the building.
  • Jury selection for the trial, which has been moved to Corpus Christi due to concerns about a fair trial in Uvalde, is scheduled to begin on 5 January.
