Aer Lingus to close base at major UK airport – causing disruption for thousands
- Aer Lingus is ceasing its transatlantic operations from Manchester Airport, impacting tens of thousands of passengers and approximately 200 staff.
- The final flights from Manchester will conclude by 31 March 2026, with the New York route closing earlier on 23 February 2026.
- Affected customers are being offered accommodation options, primarily involving connecting flights via Dublin, or full refunds.
- The airline plans to operate a service from Dublin to Barbados in April and May to re-accommodate some affected customers.
- Aer Lingus maintains its reaccommodation options meet regulatory requirements, despite the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) indicating passengers are entitled to be flown to their destination via the same route.