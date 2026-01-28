Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Aer Lingus to close base at major UK airport – causing disruption for thousands

Aer Lingus is closing its Manchester base
Aer Lingus is closing its Manchester base (Simon Calder)
  • Aer Lingus is ceasing its transatlantic operations from Manchester Airport, impacting tens of thousands of passengers and approximately 200 staff.
  • The final flights from Manchester will conclude by 31 March 2026, with the New York route closing earlier on 23 February 2026.
  • Affected customers are being offered accommodation options, primarily involving connecting flights via Dublin, or full refunds.
  • The airline plans to operate a service from Dublin to Barbados in April and May to re-accommodate some affected customers.
  • Aer Lingus maintains its reaccommodation options meet regulatory requirements, despite the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) indicating passengers are entitled to be flown to their destination via the same route.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in