Anti-ICE chants break out during AEW Dynamite main event in Las Vegas
- During the main event of this week’s episode of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Dynamite in Las Vegas, the crowd spontaneously chanted "F*** ICE", expressing widespread disapproval of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
- The chant occurred during a world title “eliminator” match between champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and prospective challenger Brody King, with the audience showing support for King, who is known for his outspoken criticism of ICE policies.
- Brody King, who is also the lead singer of hardcore band God’s Hate, has previously worn "Abolish ICE" t-shirts and raised over $27,000 last summer for families affected by ICE actions.
- Recently, King partnered with others to raise nearly $59,000 for the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee - Education Fund following recent ICE raids.
- The incident highlighted a contrast with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), which has had close ties to Donald Trump for decades and has endorsed Robert F Kennedy JR’s national health strategy.
