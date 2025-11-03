Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Powerful Afghanistan earthquake kills 20 and leaves hundreds injured

Rescue operations following the earthquake in Afghanistan
Rescue operations following the earthquake in Afghanistan (via REUTERS)
  • A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan on Monday, resulting in at least 20 fatalities and approximately 320 injuries.
  • The quake occurred near Mazar-i-Sharif in the Hindu Kush mountains at around 12:49 AM local time, with strong tremors felt across the region, including in the capital Kabul.
  • Significant damage was reported, notably to the historic Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, where bricks fell, and numerous other buildings and houses were damaged or destroyed.
  • Afghanistan's disaster management agency confirmed deaths and injuries primarily in Samangan province, with many people sustaining injuries from falling from tall structures.
  • Rescue and emergency aid teams have initiated search and rescue operations, while the UN is on the ground assessing needs and providing urgent support to affected communities.
