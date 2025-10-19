Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ceasefire agreed between Afghanistan and Pakistan after deadly clashes

Locals inspect the site of a cross-border attack by the Pakistani army in Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province
Locals inspect the site of a cross-border attack by the Pakistani army in Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province (AP)
  • Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire following peace talks held in Doha, bringing an end to a week of deadly border clashes.
  • The conflict, the worst between the neighbours since the Taliban returned to power, resulted in dozens of deaths and about 300 injuries on both sides.
  • Pakistan's defence minister confirmed the ceasefire, saying that cross-border terrorism from Afghan territory would cease and both countries would respect each other's sovereignty.
  • An Afghan government spokesperson also confirmed the agreement, highlighting a commitment to peace, mutual respect, and resolving disputes through dialogue.
  • Qatar and Turkey mediated the talks, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for 25 October in Istanbul to ensure the ceasefire's sustainability.
