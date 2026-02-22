Taliban reports dozens of civilian casualties after Pakistani strikes
- Pakistan carried out airstrikes inside Afghanistan, targeting alleged militant hideouts of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
- The strikes were a retaliatory measure following recent cross-border attacks, including a suicide bombing that killed 11 Pakistani security personnel and a child.
- Afghanistan's Taliban authorities condemned the strikes as a “blatant violation of national sovereignty” and international law, reporting dozens of civilian casualties.
- The Taliban vowed to deliver an 'appropriate and measured response' at a suitable time, accusing Pakistan of compensating for its own security weaknesses.
- Pakistan asserted it had 'conclusive evidence' of Afghanistan-based militants directing attacks and criticised the Taliban for failing to take substantive action against them.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks