Afghans who fought alongside British troops hunted down by Taliban
- An investigation by The Independent and partners has revealed at least 110 killings of former Afghan national defence and security forces by the Taliban since 2023.
- These killings, often involving torture and extrajudicial executions, contradict the Taliban's announced amnesty and highlight the ongoing danger faced by those who fought alongside British and US troops.
- The UK government is criticised for delays in fulfilling its promise to provide sanctuary, with thousands of eligible Afghans still awaiting relocation under schemes like ARAP.
- Notable cases include Ali Gul Haidari, executed in front of his family after being deported back to Afghanistan, and former commando Najmuddin, who was tortured by the Taliban despite being approved for UK resettlement.
- Critics, including MPs and military figures, condemn the government's slow process and the recent closure of resettlement schemes, arguing it has enabled Taliban reprisals and left vulnerable individuals exposed.