Ukraine war today: Fire at Afipsky oil refinery after night of drone attacks
- Drone fragments caused a fire at the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region without inflicting any injuries or damage, a local emergencies centre said early on Wednesday
- Ukrainian drones struck towns in southern Russia, injuring eight people and prompting the evacuation of several residents, local officials said early on Wednesday
- A Russian air attack cut power to more than one million Kyiv residents and impacted substations carrying power from Ukraine's atomic plants on Tuesday, prompting Ukraine to warn that Moscow was using the risk of nuclear disaster as a tool of coercion
- Moscow has stepped up a winter campaign against Ukraine's battered energy system while grinding forward on the battlefield, as Kyiv faces U.S. pressure to secure peace after nearly four years of war, amid scant signs the Kremlin wants to stop fighting
- European opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's bid to acquire Greenland and his proposed "Board of Peace" initiative has disrupted plans for an economic support package for postwar Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday