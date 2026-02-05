Who is the Aga Khan? The spiritual leader who met King Charles at Windsor Castle
- King Charles hosted a black-tie dinner for the Aga Khan at Windsor Castle to mark the first anniversary of the spiritual leader's accession.
- The King welcomed Rahim Al-Hussaini, the 50th hereditary Imam of Ismaili Muslims, to the royal residence on Wednesday evening.
- The Aga Khan V, who acceded on 4 February 2023, was granted the title 'His Highness' by the King soon after his father's death.
- The King wore his distinctive Windsor Coat dinner jacket, a uniform dating back to George III, for the private dinner.
- The late Aga Khan IV was a long-time personal friend of both King Charles and Queen Elizabeth II, sharing a love for horse racing.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks