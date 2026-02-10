Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Asylum seeker abducted and raped girl, 12, in ‘targeted’ attack

A jury has found Ahmad Mulakhil guilty of abducting and raping a child
A jury has found Ahmad Mulakhil guilty of abducting and raping a child (Warwickshire Police)
  • Afghan national Ahmad Mulakhil, an asylum seeker, has been found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in a targeted attack in Warwickshire.
  • Mulakhil was convicted of rape, two counts of sexual assault, child abduction and taking an indecent video, having admitted a further rape charge before his trial.
  • His co-defendant, Mohammad Kabir, also an asylum seeker from Afghanistan, was acquitted of all charges, including intentional strangulation and attempted child abduction.
  • The incident sparked protests in Nuneaton and led to political figures raising concerns about the disclosure of suspects' immigration status by police forces.
  • Mulakhil has been remanded in custody for sentencing and faces a substantial custodial sentence, after which he will be liable for deportation.
