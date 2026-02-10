Asylum seeker abducted and raped girl, 12, in ‘targeted’ attack
- Afghan national Ahmad Mulakhil, an asylum seeker, has been found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in a targeted attack in Warwickshire.
- Mulakhil was convicted of rape, two counts of sexual assault, child abduction and taking an indecent video, having admitted a further rape charge before his trial.
- His co-defendant, Mohammad Kabir, also an asylum seeker from Afghanistan, was acquitted of all charges, including intentional strangulation and attempted child abduction.
- The incident sparked protests in Nuneaton and led to political figures raising concerns about the disclosure of suspects' immigration status by police forces.
- Mulakhil has been remanded in custody for sentencing and faces a substantial custodial sentence, after which he will be liable for deportation.
