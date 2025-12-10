New labels to be slapped on AI-generated ads — and fines will follow
- South Korea will require advertisers to label all artificial intelligence-generated advertisements from next year to combat deceptive promotions.
- The new regulations aim to curb a surge in misleading ads featuring fabricated experts or deep-faked celebrities endorsing various products on social media platforms.
- Officials plan to increase screening and removal of problematic AI ads, impose punitive fines, and hold platform companies responsible for ensuring advertiser compliance.
- The government will revise telecommunications laws to implement these measures by early 2026, citing growing risks to consumers, especially older people.
- This initiative is part of a broader national strategy to embrace the 'AI era', which includes increased investment in AI chips and a transition to 5G standalone networks.