New labels to be slapped on AI-generated ads — and fines will follow

Officials say it’s becoming increasingly difficult to monitor and detect the growing number of false ads fueled by AI (file photo)
Officials say it’s becoming increasingly difficult to monitor and detect the growing number of false ads fueled by AI (file photo) (Getty Images)
  • South Korea will require advertisers to label all artificial intelligence-generated advertisements from next year to combat deceptive promotions.
  • The new regulations aim to curb a surge in misleading ads featuring fabricated experts or deep-faked celebrities endorsing various products on social media platforms.
  • Officials plan to increase screening and removal of problematic AI ads, impose punitive fines, and hold platform companies responsible for ensuring advertiser compliance.
  • The government will revise telecommunications laws to implement these measures by early 2026, citing growing risks to consumers, especially older people.
  • This initiative is part of a broader national strategy to embrace the 'AI era', which includes increased investment in AI chips and a transition to 5G standalone networks.
