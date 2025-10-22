The celebrities calling for a ban on AI superintelligence
- Prince Harry has joined a diverse group of public figures, including evangelical Christian leaders, actors, musicians, and computer scientists, in a new plea to ban the development of AI superintelligence.
- Organised by the Future of Life Institute (FLI), the statement calls for a prohibition on superintelligence until there is broad scientific consensus on its safety and strong public buy-in.
- Notable signatories include Steve Bannon, Will.I.am, Kate Bush, Stephen Fry, and Sir Richard Branson, reflecting a wide range of concerns.
- FLI warns that advanced AI systems being developed by tech firms pose threats such as human economic obsolescence, loss of freedom, national security risks, and potential human extinction.
- This latest call follows previous warnings from tech leaders and AI safety groups in 2023, with FLI president Max Tegmark noting that criticism of AI development has become “very mainstream.”