Independent

AI could transform breast cancer screening after landmark trial

  • A study has revealed that using AI in breast cancer screenings leads to fewer aggressive and advanced cancers being diagnosed.
  • Routine screening currently prevents around 1,300 breast cancer deaths annually in the UK, but AI could further improve outcomes and efficiency.
  • A world-leading trial involving 100,000 Swedish women over two years found AI-supported mammography increased cancer detection by almost a third without raising false positives.
  • The AI system also resulted in 16 per cent fewer invasive, 21 per cent fewer large, and 27 per cent fewer aggressive sub-type cancers compared to traditional double-reading methods.
  • Experts believe AI could speed up results for women, free up radiologists for other tasks, and potentially save more lives, with a similar UK trial (EDITH) currently underway.
