Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Investigation urged into AI tools driving fake news to generate income

This video relating to a Minneapolis ICE seizure is an AI Fake - here's how we know
  • Experts are urging an investigation into AI software used to propagate fake news for financial gain, following its role in disseminating misinformation after the Southport murders.
  • The Alan Turing Institute's Centre for Emerging Technology and Security found that AI-generated content, monetised through digital ad networks, injected divisive falsehoods into public discourse.
  • A report revealed that a website publishing false information post-murders used an AI service marketed for “passive income” and that AI was employed to repackage articles for credibility.
  • Recommendations include Ofcom addressing this issue in its fraudulent advertising consultation and AI chatbots automatically flagging their fact-checking limitations during major incidents.
  • The report also calls for the government to establish a crisis response plan for AI “information threats” and to issue fact-checking guidance to the public and educational institutions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in