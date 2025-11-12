New study reveals how AI is generating child sexual abuse imagery
- A new law will be introduced to tackle the surge in AI-generated child sexual abuse deepfakes, requiring AI models to implement safeguards.
- The legislation, an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill, aims to prevent the creation of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) by design.
- The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) reported a doubling of AI-generated CSAM over the last year, with a significant rise in images depicting infants and more extreme content.
- New rules will empower "authorised testers," including AI developers and child protection groups, to proactively scrutinise AI models for potential misuse.
- The government stated that the measures, welcomed by the IWF, will ensure child safety is integrated into AI systems from the outset, preventing legitimate tools from being used for "vile" material.