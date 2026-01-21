Trump’s decision to sell AI chips to China called ‘crazy’ at Davos
- Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei criticised the US decision to allow the sale of powerful AI chips to China, calling it "crazy" and likening it to selling nuclear weapons.
- Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Amodei stated that the Trump administration's approval for Chinese sales of Nvidia's H200 chip had "incredible national security implications" for the US.
- Nvidia, which supplies Anthropic with chips for its AI models, had its second most powerful AI chip approved for sale to China last week.
- Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hasabis, also at Davos, downplayed the threat from China, suggesting Chinese AI companies are approximately six months behind leading US and European labs.
- The agreement for chip sales to China mandates that customers demonstrate "sufficient security procedures" and prohibits military applications, with President Donald Trump stating it would limit sales to maintain America's AI lead.