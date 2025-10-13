The job that AI is most likely to replace with 98 per cent overlap
- A new Microsoft study, analysing more than 200,000 interactions with its Copilot generative AI chatbot, has identified occupations in which AI is most and least applicable.
- Office-based roles, including sales and communication, are among the most at risk from AI, with interpreters and translators showing a 98 per cent overlap with AI tasks.
- Other professions with high AI overlap include historians (91 per cent), mathematicians (91 per cent), writers (85 per cent), and journalists (81 per cent).
- Jobs requiring physical work, operating machinery, or manual labour, such as nurses, plasterers, and massage therapists, exhibited the least AI overlap, all under 11 per cent.
- Microsoft researcher Kiran Tomlinson stated that AI supports tasks like research and writing, but does not indicate it can fully perform any single occupation, serving as a tool to complement human strengths.