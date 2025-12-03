Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

AI significantly improves stroke treatment and recovery

Stroke symptoms to know
  • Artificial intelligence (AI) is significantly improving stroke treatment in England by enabling faster identification of major cases.
  • The Brainomix 360 Stroke imaging platform analyses CT scans in real-time, speeding up access to life-saving procedures like thrombectomy.
  • A study involving over 15,000 patients found AI reduced treatment times by over an hour in some centres and doubled thrombectomy rates at participating hospitals.
  • NHS national clinical director for stroke, Dr David Hargroves, confirmed the technology aids quicker decision-making and better patient care, leading to improved recovery chances.
  • Despite the positive impact of AI, the Stroke Association notes that England's thrombectomy rate remains below the European average, urging for increased and 24/7 access to the procedure.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in