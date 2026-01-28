Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK to offer free AI training to every adult

Parenting in the age of artificial intelligence
  • Every adult across the UK will soon have access to free artificial intelligence training, with short modules designed to equip individuals with essential AI tools for the workplace.
  • The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) announced the initiative, aiming to enhance productivity, foster higher-skilled employment and position Britain as the fastest AI-adopting nation within the G7.
  • Upon completion, participants will be awarded a “virtual AI foundations badge” to signify their new skills.
  • Concerns persist regarding the potential for AI misuse, highlighted by incidents such as Microsoft Copilot errors influencing police decisions and Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot generating non-consensual sexual deepfake images.
  • Keir Starmer criticised Grok and X, threatening government regulation if the platform cannot control its AI, while Technology Secretary Liz Kendall emphasised a dual approach of protecting people from AI risks while ensuring they can benefit from its opportunities.
