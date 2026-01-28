Hollywood actor slams AI companies as he backs transparency bill
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt criticised "amoral" artificial intelligence (AI) companies during an address at the Capitol in Utah.
- The actor attended a committee meeting on Tuesday, 27 January, to support a bill advocating for child protection and transparency from AI businesses.
- As a father, Gordon-Levitt expressed fear for his children's future, stating it could be dominated by these AI companies.
- He accused these businesses of being "incapable of prioritising the well-being of kids."
- His intervention aimed to highlight the perceived dangers that AI companies pose to children.