Protester speaks out after White House’s AI-altered image of her arrest

Protesters disrupt church service in Minnesota where ICE official is pastor
  • Nekima Levy Armstrong, a social justice activist, criticized the White House for posting an AI-manipulated image of her crying after her arrest during a church protest.
  • Levy Armstrong was arrested last month along with eight others for an anti-immigration enforcement protest at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, which she co-organized.
  • The original photograph showed Levy Armstrong walking calmly, but the White House posted an altered version depicting her as hysterical with tears and dishevelled hair.
  • She described the manipulated image as "degrading" and compared the White House's actions to a "$2 tabloid," also likening it to racist depictions during Jim Crow.
  • White House deputy communications director Kaelan Dorr dismissed the image as a "meme," but Levy Armstrong's lawyers have cited it in court filings as evidence of the government's "bad faith."
