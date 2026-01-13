Why hundreds of travellers are stranded in the ‘world’s weirdest city’
- Hundreds of passengers on Air France flight AF191 from Bengaluru to Paris are stranded in Turkmenistan following an emergency landing.
- The Boeing 777, which had already been delayed by 21 hours in Bengaluru, diverted to Ashgabat airport due to an engine fault four hours into its journey.
- Passengers face strict visa regulations in Turkmenistan, including a mandatory £23 Covid test fee and the requirement for an invitation letter.
- Air France is dispatching a replacement aircraft from Paris to Ashgabat, expected to arrive on Tuesday evening local time.
- The flight is now scheduled to depart for Paris on Wednesday at 1pm, meaning passengers will have been stranded for over 33 hours.