Air India offers victims’ families £8,000 if they give up right to sue
- Air India is offering additional cash settlements to families of victims from last year's Ahmedabad plane crash, The Independent has learned.
- The offer requires families to sign an indemnity document, permanently waiving their right to sue the airline and Boeing.
- The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - which had 242 people on board - crashed on 12 June. There was only one survivor, with another 19 people on the ground also killed in the tragedy.
- Legal teams representing victims' families are advising against signing, arguing that the full facts of the crash are not yet known as the official investigation is ongoing.
- The airline and manufacturer face multiple lawsuits in British and US courts, with one US suit alleging the crash resulted from faulty fuel switches.
