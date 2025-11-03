Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Air India crash survivor reveals lasting trauma nearly five months on

Moment British survivor of Air India crash walks out of flames
  • Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British man from Leicester, was the sole survivor of an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, which killed 241 people on board, including his brother Ajay.
  • Mr Ramesh, 39, described his survival as a "miracle" but said the loss of his brother "took all my happiness" and has left him "broken" with constant flashbacks.
  • His advisers have criticised Air India for treating Mr Ramesh like a "name on a spreadsheet" and for allegedly ignoring requests for a meeting with CEO Campbell Wilson.
  • Air India responded by stating that care for crash victims remains a priority and an offer for a meeting with senior Tata Group leaders has been extended.
  • A preliminary report found that both of the plane’s fuel switches were moved to the "cut-off" position immediately after take-off, stopping fuel supply and raising questions about the crash's cause.
