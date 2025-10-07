Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

All Boeing 787s could be grounded in India after incident

Related: Why did the Air India flight crash? Here’s how experts will investigate the 30-second disaster
  • An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight from Amritsar to Birmingham experienced the unexpected deployment of its ram air turbine (RAT) just before landing.
  • The RAT, a backup system for emergency power, was deployed automatically despite the airline confirming all aircraft systems were operating normally.
  • India’s largest pilots’ union, representing 6,000 pilots, described the incident as “unprecedented” and warned it could signal an electrical malfunction.
  • The union has urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to ground and inspect all 34 Dreamliner aircraft in the country.
  • The aircraft landed safely, but the return flight was cancelled as a precaution before being cleared to fly the following day.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in