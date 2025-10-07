All Boeing 787s could be grounded in India after incident
- An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight from Amritsar to Birmingham experienced the unexpected deployment of its ram air turbine (RAT) just before landing.
- The RAT, a backup system for emergency power, was deployed automatically despite the airline confirming all aircraft systems were operating normally.
- India’s largest pilots’ union, representing 6,000 pilots, described the incident as “unprecedented” and warned it could signal an electrical malfunction.
- The union has urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to ground and inspect all 34 Dreamliner aircraft in the country.
- The aircraft landed safely, but the return flight was cancelled as a precaution before being cleared to fly the following day.