Independent

Bereaved families seek answers after fatal Air India crash

  • A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed in Ahmedabad, India, eight months ago, killing 240 people on board and 19 on the ground, with only one survivor.
  • Investigators have not yet settled on a cause but are leaning towards human error or deliberate pilot action, rather than a mechanical fault, despite allegations of the aircraft being flawed.
  • A preliminary report indicated that fuel switches flipped to 'cutoff' shortly after take-off, leading to accusations against the pilots and legal challenges from their families, who claim a media trial.
  • Lawsuits against Boeing and Air India allege the plane had inherent flaws, while independent aviation experts suggest an electrical fault, citing the aircraft's history of technical issues.
  • Bereaved families are grappling with grief, economic hardship, and a complex compensation process, as they await the final investigation report, which is due by June 2026.
